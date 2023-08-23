A bus driver parked his empty vehicle in Peveril Drive near Castle Boulevard at 7.40pm on August 4 so that he could have a short break.

He returned at 8.05pm to find the vehicle had been stolen.

The bus was a purple Indigo Trentbarton bus which travels between Nottingham city centre and Long Eaton.

Police want to speak to this man after a bus was stolen in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At 7.55pm, near Maid Marian Way, the stolen bus caused the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf to veer out of its way causing the car’s tyres to burst.

The bus was recovered shortly afterwards.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

PC Matthew Fisher, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a reckless and extremely dangerous theft. Bus drivers go through rigorous training to ensure they can operate these vehicles.

“We have carried out multiple lines of inquiry to ensure the person responsible is caught and held accountable for this offence.

“We are calling on the public’s help to assist us with our inquiries.

"We have released an image of a man we wish to trace that could help us with our investigation.

“Do you recognise the man in the picture or are you the man on the picture?

"If so, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”