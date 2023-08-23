News you can trust since 1904
Police CCTV appeal after bus is stolen from Nottingham city centre

Police have released images of a man they wish to trace after a bus was stolen in Nottingham.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read

A bus driver parked his empty vehicle in Peveril Drive near Castle Boulevard at 7.40pm on August 4 so that he could have a short break.

He returned at 8.05pm to find the vehicle had been stolen.

The bus was a purple Indigo Trentbarton bus which travels between Nottingham city centre and Long Eaton.

Police want to speak to this man after a bus was stolen in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to this man after a bus was stolen in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
At 7.55pm, near Maid Marian Way, the stolen bus caused the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf to veer out of its way causing the car’s tyres to burst.

The bus was recovered shortly afterwards.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

PC Matthew Fisher, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a reckless and extremely dangerous theft. Bus drivers go through rigorous training to ensure they can operate these vehicles.

“We have carried out multiple lines of inquiry to ensure the person responsible is caught and held accountable for this offence.

“We are calling on the public’s help to assist us with our inquiries.

"We have released an image of a man we wish to trace that could help us with our investigation.

“Do you recognise the man in the picture or are you the man on the picture?

"If so, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0730 of 4 August, 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.