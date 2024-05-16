Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating an assault in Nottingham city centre have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak with.

The first victim, a 31-year-old man, was punched several times at a bar in Victoria Street in the early hours of March 10 – leaving him with cuts to his head, and concussion.

The second victim, a 30-year-old woman, was also hit several times during the assault, leaving her with bruising.

Police want to speak to these two people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers believe the people pictured in these images will be able to help with their investigation and have asked them – or anyone who knows them – to come forward.

PC Fay Coupland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victims in this case were simply enjoying a night out when they were violently assaulted after a brief altercation.”

“We have pursued several lines of inquiry in this investigation and are now asking the public for help.”