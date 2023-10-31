News you can trust since 1904
Police CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Nottingham Burger King

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace after an unprovoked attack on a groom-to-be celebrating his stag-do in Nottingham.
By John Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:10 GMT
The 28-year-old victim had stopped for a bite to eat in Burger King near Old Market Square at around 1.44am on Sunday 6 August.

He was subjected to an unprovoked attack by an unknown man at the doorway of the fast-food restaurant.

The victim was headbutted and collapsed, resulting in concussion and a nosebleed.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in a Nottingham Burger King. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this man after an assault in a Nottingham Burger King. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and are determined to catch the man responsible for this “nasty assault.”

They have released CCTV images of a man that could help them further their investigation – and are calling on the public’s help.

PC Sara Marriott, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a nasty unprovoked attack on a man who had come to Nottingham to celebrate his stag do.

“This level of violence is completely uncalled for and we are determined to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice.

“We have a zero-tolerance for this type of behaviour and will continue to pursue anyone who decides to bring violence into our city centre.

“We have released CCTV images of a man that could help us with our inquiries.

"We hope the public will know who he is.

"Do you know the man in the CCTV images?

"Are you the man in the CCTV images?

"We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0052 of the 6 August 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.