Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace after an unprovoked attack on a groom-to-be celebrating his stag-do in Nottingham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old victim had stopped for a bite to eat in Burger King near Old Market Square at around 1.44am on Sunday 6 August.

He was subjected to an unprovoked attack by an unknown man at the doorway of the fast-food restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was headbutted and collapsed, resulting in concussion and a nosebleed.

Police want to speak to this man after an assault in a Nottingham Burger King. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and are determined to catch the man responsible for this “nasty assault.”

They have released CCTV images of a man that could help them further their investigation – and are calling on the public’s help.

PC Sara Marriott, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a nasty unprovoked attack on a man who had come to Nottingham to celebrate his stag do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This level of violence is completely uncalled for and we are determined to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice.

“We have a zero-tolerance for this type of behaviour and will continue to pursue anyone who decides to bring violence into our city centre.

“We have released CCTV images of a man that could help us with our inquiries.

"We hope the public will know who he is.

"Do you know the man in the CCTV images?

"Are you the man in the CCTV images?

"We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”