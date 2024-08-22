Police CCTV appeal after violent incident during Nottingham protests
The incident happened on Saturday 3 August near Old Market Square.
A teenager, aged 19, was punched and kicked by several males.
Police quickly identified a number of men in relation to this incident.
So far, two men have been charged and dealt with by the courts in relation to this incident.
Police have released an image of a man that could help them further their investigation.
They are now calling on the public’s help to identify him.
Do you know the man in the images or are you the man in the images?
If so, please get in touch with us as soon as possible by calling 101 quoting occurrence number 24000477235 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.