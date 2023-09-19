News you can trust since 1904
Police CCTV appeal after woman left with broken wrist in Nottingham assault

Police investigating an assault outside a Nottingham city centre pub have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to talk to.
By John Smith
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST
The victim suffered a broken wrist when she fell after being punched and kicked near the Hop Merchant, in Upper Parliament Street.

The offender was part of a group of people who were gathered outside the venue on July 16 at around 2.30am.

Police Constable Alex Smedley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe this woman can help with our inquiries and want to speak to her.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with an assault in Nottingham city centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this woman in connection with an assault in Nottingham city centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
“If you know her, please get in touch immediately.

“If you were a part of the wider group outside the pub that night, or were simply in the area at the time and have information which could assist the investigation, I would also urge you to come forward and speak to an officer.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 403 of 16 July 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”