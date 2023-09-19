Police CCTV appeal after woman left with broken wrist in Nottingham assault
The victim suffered a broken wrist when she fell after being punched and kicked near the Hop Merchant, in Upper Parliament Street.
The offender was part of a group of people who were gathered outside the venue on July 16 at around 2.30am.
Police Constable Alex Smedley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe this woman can help with our inquiries and want to speak to her.
“If you know her, please get in touch immediately.
“If you were a part of the wider group outside the pub that night, or were simply in the area at the time and have information which could assist the investigation, I would also urge you to come forward and speak to an officer.
“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 403 of 16 July 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”