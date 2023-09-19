Police CCTV appeal after woman left with broken wrist in Nottingham assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim suffered a broken wrist when she fell after being punched and kicked near the Hop Merchant, in Upper Parliament Street.

The offender was part of a group of people who were gathered outside the venue on July 16 at around 2.30am.

Police Constable Alex Smedley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe this woman can help with our inquiries and want to speak to her.

“If you know her, please get in touch immediately.

“If you were a part of the wider group outside the pub that night, or were simply in the area at the time and have information which could assist the investigation, I would also urge you to come forward and speak to an officer.