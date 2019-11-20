Police concern for missing Nottinghamshire girl

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Nottinghamshire girl.

Barbara Drzewiecka was reported missing from the Bestwood area of the county at around 4pm yesterday (Tuesday November 19).

She is described as white, is of thin build and is around 5 ft 7ins tall.

She has shoulder length blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black jeans and a pair of Fila trainers with red and white stripes.

Anyone who has seen Barbara or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 954 of November 19 2019.

