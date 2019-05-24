Police concerned for 16-year-old girl missing from Bestwood

Police are concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Bestwood.

Jessica Taylor was reported missing on Thursday.

Jessica Taylor

She is described as proportionate build, 5ft 2 tall, with a pale complexion and long dark straight hair.

Jessica was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white air force Nike trainers carrying a yellow JD sports bag.

Anyone who has seen her, or knows where she might be, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 816 of May 23 2019.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.