Police concerned for missing Kirkby teen Charlotte

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 13-year old girl from Kirkby.

Have you seen 13-year-old Charlotte Hopkinson?

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Kirkby area on Sunday (August 11) .

Charlotte is described as slim build, 5ft 5 tall, has long dark hair, Charlotte was last seen wearing a denim jacket, red top, black skirt and a black baseball cap.

If you have seen Charlotte or know where she might be, call 101, quoting incident number 433 of 11 August 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.