Police are concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old girl missing from Bestwood.

Nikola Kozyra was reported missing from the Bestwood area at around 6:30pm on July 1.

Nikola Kozyra

She is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 8ins tall. She has blonde, shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike Sweat shirt, blue jeans and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 11 of 2 July 2019.