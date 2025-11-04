Police concerned for safety of missing girl last seen in Bulwell

Police are appealing for information about a missing girl last seen in the Bulwell area.

Police are concerned for Holly’s safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Holly was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 12pm on Tuesday 4 November 2025, but also has links to the St Anns area.

Holly is described as 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

If you have seen Holly or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident number 250 of 4 November 2025.