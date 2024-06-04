Police confirm bone discovered in Bulwell was not human remains
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to Top Valley Way in Bulwell at 7.36pm on Friday, May 31 after receiving reports of suspected bone being found.
A scene was quickly put in place as enquiries began to establish the origins of the bone and whether it was human.
But following forensic examinations – and a thorough search of the area – police have now confirmed the bone belongs to an animal and are happy to set people’s minds at rest.
Chf Insp Lisa Murray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to thank the community for their patience while we investigated this incident and for their assistance with our enquiries.
“When we get reports of this nature it’s essential we carry out a full investigation so thank you to everyone in the community for being understanding.
“The bone has been removed from the area and our officers will now be closing the scene.”