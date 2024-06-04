Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a bone discovered in Bulwell at the weekend is not human remains.

Police were called to Top Valley Way in Bulwell at 7.36pm on Friday, May 31 after receiving reports of suspected bone being found.

A scene was quickly put in place as enquiries began to establish the origins of the bone and whether it was human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following forensic examinations – and a thorough search of the area – police have now confirmed the bone belongs to an animal and are happy to set people’s minds at rest.

A bone discovered on Top Valley Way was animal and not human remains. Photo: Google

Chf Insp Lisa Murray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to thank the community for their patience while we investigated this incident and for their assistance with our enquiries.

“When we get reports of this nature it’s essential we carry out a full investigation so thank you to everyone in the community for being understanding.