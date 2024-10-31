Police dogs involved in double arrest after 100mph pursuit following Annesley Woodhouse break-in

Two police dogs helped make a double arrest after a 100mph police chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pursuit began after officers attended a report of a break-in at a former Scout hut in Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, shortly before 2.30am on Wednesday, October 30.

A member of the public reported seeing people breaking into the hut armed with baseball bats or planks of wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple units were dispatched and the first officer on scene witnessed a BMW drive off at speed with no lights on.

Police dogs Seth and Russo helped apprehend the two suspects. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The officer, a police dog handler who was in an unmarked police car, illuminated his blue lights and pursued the car after the driver failed to stop.

A high-speed chase saw the BMW reach speeds in excess of 100mph through Selston and into Derbyshire.

The BMW finally stopped in Main Street, Alfreton and two occupants got out before fleeing into a nearby housing estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer and PD Russo pursued the suspects whilst other officers, including from Derbyshire Police, made their way to the scene.

Two men were arrested following the pursuit. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A short time later, PD Russo helped detain one of suspects while a second Nottinghamshire police dog, PD Seth, caught the other.

The two male suspects, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when required by a police constable and taken into custody.

Officers went back and searched the former Scout hut and discovered a cannabis grow consisting of around 180 plants.

An investigation in relation to the grow is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Les Charlton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was another outstanding demonstration of what well-trained police dogs can achieve when paired with highly skilled handlers.

“By picking up separate scents, Russo and Seth located these suspects in the dark who may otherwise have avoided capture.

“Failing to stop is a serious crime and I hope these arrests will make people think twice before attempting to speed off from officers.”