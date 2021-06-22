Police get tough on uninsured vehicles in Hucknall
Officers from Ashfield Police swooped on a number of vehicles showing no tax in the Hucknall area last weekend.
And they wasted no time ensuring the untaxed vehicles were removed from the streets – however big they were.
A spokesman said: “It’s fair to say the owners to these vehicles were a bit unhappy to be having their vehicles seized.
"However it is your responsibility to ensure your vehicles are fully insured and taxed along with a valid MOT if they are to be on the road.”