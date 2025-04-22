Police given extra time question murder suspect following fatal stabbing in Bulwell
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to reports of a serious assault around 1.45 pm on Sunday (20 April) at Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell.
Despite the best efforts of both members of the public and emergency personnel, a 59-year old man died at the scene.
A 33-year-old woman also sustained significant but not life-threatening injuries during the attack and remains in hospital.
Police arrested two men, aged 30 and 43, shortly after the incident was reported, both on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Detectives have today been granted extra time to question the 43-year-old suspect.
The 30-year-old suspect has been released without charge.
Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police and crime scene officers have been working tirelessly over the Easter weekend to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.
"We have now been granted extra time to continue questioning a suspect as part of our investigation and our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who has any information but hasn’t shared it with us yet to please do so immediately.”
A police cordon is set to remain in place while investigations into the incident continue.
Speaking at the time Detective Inspector Gibson said: “This will have been devastating news for the victim’s loved ones to receive.
“Our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time."
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111