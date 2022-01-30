Officers spent the day at Market Place in Bulwell, on January 22 marking 83 mobility scooters and 15 bikes as part of a joint partnership effort alongside Nottinghamshire City Council.

Following a recent spate of thefts of mobility scooters in the Bulwell area, officers carried out the event as part of January’s Neighbourhood Policing week of action.

Police security marked more than 80 mobility scooters on the day at the event in Bulwell

Officers from Bulwell and council representatives spent eight hours out in the town marking both mobility scooters and bikes in an effort to deter criminals and also get scooters back to victims.

Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After noticing a spike in recent thefts of mobility scooters we decided to act to try and deter criminals from stealing the scooters and also making it so much easier to reunite the scooters with their original owners if they are stolen.

“A mobility scooter is often the only way someone can remain active, get out of the house, go about their everyday life and socialise with friends and family.

“They are vital and often a lifeline for people who have no other way of walking great distances and going about their daily routine.

“We planned the event alongside the council and couldn’t believe how well received it was and even ended up with queues forming.

“It is so important for us as officers to keep our communities safe and to listen to residents concerns and act on them.

“The event had an incredible response, so much so we are planning a further one in the future months to mark even more mobility scooters and bikes.

“Events like this are vital not only, in this case, to mark the scooters and bikes but also to chat and meet plenty of locals and really listen to any problems they have in the area.