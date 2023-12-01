Police hunting knife-wielding Hucknall robbers who tried to steal motorbike

Police are appealing for information to help catch would-be robbers who tried to steal a man’s motorbike at knifepoint.

The incident happned on Ogle Street at around 8.19pm on Thursday, November 23 when the rider of a motorbike was followed by two other motorbikes, both with passengers who were holding knives at their sides.

They shouted ‘I’m going to nick your bike’, but the man being targeted accelerated away and, after many twists and turns, managed to get away.

The would-be robbers were riding black bikes, possibly Hondas, and wearing dark clothing, puffer jackets and balaclavas.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage in Hucknall.

At 5.13pm on Thursday, November 23, a perimeter security camera was triggered at the Aerodrome on Watnall Road by two intruders who had got into the enclosure around the Heritage Trust building, although no entry was gained into the building itself.

Between 3pm on Thursday, November 23 and 8.30am on Friday, November 24 the lock on Hucknall Hair on High Street was damaged in what may have been an attempt to gain entry.

Between 6.30am on Monday,November 20 and 8am on Friday,November 24, a silver Ford Transit van, with two Rhino tubes and a ladder on the roof, was stolen from Ladycroft Avenue.

Around 7.15pm on Thursday, November 23 November, a black Suzuki RV125 motor bike was stolen from the Tesco car park on Ashgate Road and was seen being pushed away by four young males.

At 6.31pm on Thursday, November 23, a group of teenage boys and girls smashed the front window of a property on Buckingham Avenue.

Overnight between Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24, there were reports of break-ins at the Hucknall Cottage Garden Allotments on Priory Road with the locks on the gates to a number of plots broken and sheds damaged, although nothing was stolen.

Between 5pm and 10.55pm on Tuesday, November 28 two tyres on a black Toyota Yaris were slashed outside Yummie Tummies on High Street .

Two tyres on a second car were also slashed.