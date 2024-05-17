Police investigate after reports of BB gun fired at Hucknall property

By John Smith
Published 17th May 2024, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information after concerns were raised that a BB gun was fired at a Hucknall property.

The incident happened between 9.05am and 10.20am on Friday, May 10 in King Edward Street.

Glass in a front door was smashed and a ball bearing was found nearby – increasing belief that a BB gun was used.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for information on this and other incidents reported in Hucknall.

Most Popular
Police are investigating after reports a BBG gun was used to smash door glass at a property on King Edward Street. Photo: GooglePolice are investigating after reports a BBG gun was used to smash door glass at a property on King Edward Street. Photo: Google
Police are investigating after reports a BBG gun was used to smash door glass at a property on King Edward Street. Photo: Google

Overnight between Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10, a broken petrol strimmer was stolen from a shed on the allotments to the rear of Linby Road.

Read More
Hucknall drug dealer jailed after leading county lines operation

Some time in the three weeks leading up to Thursday, May 9, a black VK TTR 125cc motorbike was stolen from a driveway on Central Avenue.

Between 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 8 and 6.45am on Thursday, May 9, a red, white and blue BMW R1250GS motorbike, fitted with SW-Motech crash bars and an Option 719 billet pack, was stolen from a garage on Lakeland Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around 10.20pm on Monday, May 6, the wing mirror on a red Ford Fiesta, parked on Cherry Avenue, was damaged by two males and a female.

Between 3.45pm on Sunday, May 12 and 7am on Monday, May 13, the rear window was smashed on a white Kia Venga parked in a car park on Linby Road.

Around midday on Monday, May 13 May in High Street, two white females, both around 5ft 3in tall, with long mousey hair and wearing shorts, entered the Lighthouse Charity shop and were abusive to staff and jumped on things.

Anyone with information relating to any of these incidents, should email [email protected] or call 101.