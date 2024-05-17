Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after concerns were raised that a BB gun was fired at a Hucknall property.

The incident happened between 9.05am and 10.20am on Friday, May 10 in King Edward Street.

Glass in a front door was smashed and a ball bearing was found nearby – increasing belief that a BB gun was used.

Police are now appealing for information on this and other incidents reported in Hucknall.

Police are investigating after reports a BBG gun was used to smash door glass at a property on King Edward Street. Photo: Google

Overnight between Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10, a broken petrol strimmer was stolen from a shed on the allotments to the rear of Linby Road.

Some time in the three weeks leading up to Thursday, May 9, a black VK TTR 125cc motorbike was stolen from a driveway on Central Avenue.

Between 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 8 and 6.45am on Thursday, May 9, a red, white and blue BMW R1250GS motorbike, fitted with SW-Motech crash bars and an Option 719 billet pack, was stolen from a garage on Lakeland Avenue.

Around 10.20pm on Monday, May 6, the wing mirror on a red Ford Fiesta, parked on Cherry Avenue, was damaged by two males and a female.

Between 3.45pm on Sunday, May 12 and 7am on Monday, May 13, the rear window was smashed on a white Kia Venga parked in a car park on Linby Road.

Around midday on Monday, May 13 May in High Street, two white females, both around 5ft 3in tall, with long mousey hair and wearing shorts, entered the Lighthouse Charity shop and were abusive to staff and jumped on things.