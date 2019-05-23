Police investigate firearms discharge in Bestwood Park

Police are investigating after responding to reports of a firearm discharge in Bestwood Park during the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 12.02am to reports of gun shots heard in Hazel Hill Crescent.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident and scenes have been set up in Hazel Hill Crescent while officers continue with their investigations.

The incident is not believed to have resulted in any injuries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, specifically anyone who may have seen a man wearing dark clothing getting on a motorbike around the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Yvonne Dales said: "This is a very concerning matter and as you'd imagine we are treating it very seriously.

"I can assure residents that we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible and at this stage it very much appears that this incident is isolated. We believe this was a targeted attack and not a random attack and we do not believe that there is a risk to the wider community.

"As you may expect, there will be a greater police presence in the area while inquiries are made and patrols are conducted. I'd invite residents to speak to the officers if they have any concerns and I’d urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact us.

"If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident number 3 of 23 May 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."