Police investigating after potential vandalism at old Hucknall care home

Four youths and one female were seen possibly causing damage to the old Elm Tree House care home on Ogle Street on Tuesday, August 2.

Developers were recently granted planning permission by Ashfield District Council to turn the building into a care facility for people with brain injuries.

CCTV showed one youth throwing a stone at the building and a window was later found to be broken.

Police are investigating reports of vandalism at the former Elm Tree House care home

The incident is one of a number of incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage that have occurred in the town in the last few weeks.

Overnight between Thursday, July 28 and Friday, July 29, a wing mirror was smashed off a car parked on Ruffs Drive in Hucknall.

Between 10am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 3, two children’s scooters, one coloured purple and one coloured black, were stolen from the front garden of a property on Salterford Road in Hucknall.

Some time between Friday, July 29 and Sunday, July 31, a property on Edgewood Drive in Hucknall was broken into via a smashed window and a bike, jewellery and cash was stolen.

Between 3pm and 5pm on Friday, July 29, files and paperwork were stolen from a property on Goodall Crescent in Hucknall.

At 11.55pm on Friday, July 29, on Garden Road in Hucknall, four people broke the lock of a black and red Benelli motorbike and made off with it.