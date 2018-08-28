Police investigating after ram raid at Mansfield store

Building work is underway to repair the glass.
Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after a car was used to ram raid a Mansfield shop.

At around 12.30am this morning, August 28, a number of unknown offenders wearing balaclavas are believed to have placed wooden ramps in front of the main entrance of Currys PC World on Nottingham Road, and driven a red Renault Megane through the doors.

Photo sent in from reader Rhys Hughes.

They are believed to have made off from the scene in a black car. Officers are working to establish what was stolen.

A cordon remains in place while detectives gather evidence and the car remains in the store while the building is made structurally safe.

Currys PC World has been contacted for a comment, but is yet to respond.

More to follow.

The shop remains closed to customers today.

The car from the raid remains inside the building until it is structurally safe.

