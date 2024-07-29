Police investigating after reports of criminal damage at Hucknall Flight Test Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after being made aware of youths trespassing and causing criminal damage to the Flight Test Museum on Watnall Road.

Crime prevention visits have been conducted and crime prevention has been provided to those caring for the site.

A police spokesperson said: “Since the introduction of crime prevention advice, we have seen a reduction in reports of this nature.

Police are investigating after reports of trespassing and criminal damage at Hucknall Test Flight museum. Photo: Submitted

"Regular patrols are being conducted as a preventative measure.

“However, should you see or be made aware of anything linked to this, please let us know via 101 in non emergency, 999 in emergency.