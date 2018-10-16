Police investigating after wheel trims stolen from Selston vehicle

Nottinghamshire Police has released a warning to residents after four wheel trims were stolen from a vehicle in Selston.

Police officers were called to Portland Road on Saturday, October 13 at around midday to reports that four wheel trims had been taken from a vehicle.

Police.

A police spokesman said: “Residents in the Portland Road area of Selston should remain alert after our officers were called to reports of wheel trim theft.

“Our officers were called to the incident, on Portland Street, Selston, at around 12.20pm on October 13, when they were stolen from a Vauxhaul Corsa.

“However it is believed this incident took place prior to that time.

“We will be looking at CCTV and ask that if anyone has any information, get in touch with us on 101 quoting incident number 434 of October 13.

“You can also contact us anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A post on the Spotted Selston Facebook page added: “All 4 hub caps have been stolen from my Corsa on Portland Road.

“It was parked on my drive and happened a couple of days ago.

“Police will be checking our CCTV and hope they find something. Be vigilant folks.”