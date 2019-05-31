Police investigating Bestwood 'firearms incident' make ninth arrest after crash

Police investigating an incident involving 'firearms' in Bestwood have carried out a ninth arrest.
Officers took part in a routine vehicle stop, not part of a pre-planned operation, at around 6.25pm yesterday (May 30) on Mildenhall Crescent, Bestwood Park, when a motorbike crashed into a car after it failed to stop.
The motorbike driver sustained injuries, not believed to be life threatening, and has been taken to Queen's Medical Centre.
The man has been arrested in connection with with a firearms discharge in Hazel Hill Crescent, Bestwood Park, on Thursday (23 May).
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent to endanger life.
A road closure on Queens Bower Road and Bestwood Lodge Drive was closed while officers investigating.
