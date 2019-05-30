Police investigating 'firearms incident' in Bestwood arrest eighth person

A 23-year-old man has been arrested today in connection with a 'firearms discharge' in Bestwood.

He is being questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, on Hazel Hill Crescent on Thursday, May 23, and is the eighth man to be arrested as part of the investigation.

Detectives have today been granted extra time by magistrates to continue questioning four of the arrested men, aged 37, 29, 25 and 23, who have been in police custody since Tuesday (May 28).

The other three, aged 24, 23 and 22, who were arrested yesterday (Wednesday, May 29), are also still being questioned.

