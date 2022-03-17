Police investigation launched after serious Dispatch district assault leaves man in hospital
An investigation has been launched following a report of a serious assault in Top Valley.
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:18 am
Officers were called to Charlock Close, Top Valley, shortly after 4pm on March 16.
A male was taken to hospital following the incident.
Detective Inspector Gail Routledge said: “Officers were in attendance in a matter of minutes and are working hard to understand the circumstances of what happened.
“Anyone who saw the. incident or has any information is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 476 of 16 March 2022."