Police issue CCTV image of man they want to talk to in connection with tram assault
Police have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to after a passenger was assaulted on a tram.
The victim was punched in the face as the tram passed through Noel Street in Forest Fields on the evening of September 17.
Officers believe the person in the image may be able to help their investigation into the incident.
PC Sarah Gooch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A number of statements have been obtained from witnesses and CCTV has been examined by officers.
“We believe the man in the image can help our enquiries and would encourage him to come forward.
“Anyone who recognises the man is also asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 644 of 17 September 2021.”