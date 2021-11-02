Police issue CCTV image of man they want to talk to in connection with tram assault

The victim was punched in the face as the tram passed through Noel Street in Forest Fields on the evening of September 17.

Officers believe the person in the image may be able to help their investigation into the incident.

Police want to speak to this man - do any Hucknall or Bulwell tram users know who he is?

PC Sarah Gooch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A number of statements have been obtained from witnesses and CCTV has been examined by officers.

“We believe the man in the image can help our enquiries and would encourage him to come forward.