The injured woman, aged in her eighties, suffered serious injuries for which she is still receiving ongoing hospital treatment. Her injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

She was struck by a car, which failed to stop at the scene, at the crossing on the A611 Hucknall Bypass, about 100 metres south of the roundabout with Wood Lane.

It happened shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, December 10.

Police are issuing a fresh appeal for information into hit-and-run incident in Hucknall that left an elderly woman seriously injured

Detective Constable Andy Fawcett, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision unit, said: “This was a shocking incident and we are determined to find those responsible.

“We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry with officers reviewing CCTV and traffic cameras from the area.

“As part of our enquiries the investigation team is keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time.

"We are also keen to hear from any drivers who were travelling in the area and who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident and anyone who may have recorded CCTV or mobile phone footage.”