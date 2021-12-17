Police issue fresh appeal in Hucknall hit-and-run that left woman in her 80s seriously injured
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after an elderly woman was injured in a hit-and-run incident on a pedestrian crossing in Hucknall.
The injured woman, aged in her eighties, suffered serious injuries for which she is still receiving ongoing hospital treatment. Her injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.
She was struck by a car, which failed to stop at the scene, at the crossing on the A611 Hucknall Bypass, about 100 metres south of the roundabout with Wood Lane.
It happened shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, December 10.
Detective Constable Andy Fawcett, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision unit, said: “This was a shocking incident and we are determined to find those responsible.
Read More
“We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry with officers reviewing CCTV and traffic cameras from the area.
“As part of our enquiries the investigation team is keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time.
"We are also keen to hear from any drivers who were travelling in the area and who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident and anyone who may have recorded CCTV or mobile phone footage.”
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 617 of 10 December 2021, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.