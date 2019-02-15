Police issue warning about pick pockets after several thefts

Police are warning people to be alert of pick pockets when attending busy events and concerts in Nottinghamshire.

It follows several reports of thefts where it's believed offenders attended events to target people's belongings and got away with mobile phones.

Police Constable Alex Cooney, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Generally crime at these events are relatively low but we just want people to protect themselves as much as possible so that they don't find that at the end of a good night, something valuable of theirs has gone astray."

"Thieves use a variety of tactics and distractions to get your personal items and there are several precautions you can take to ensure you don't become a victim of crime."

The advice to beat the pick pockets includes:

• Keep purses/mobiles secure and carry them in an inside pocket

• Zip up hand and shoulder bags and consider across the body bags

• Carry bags in front of you with flaps against your body

• Keep straps short and bags tucked under your arm

•Don’t put your mobile in your rear pocket

• Do keep a list, separate from your wallet and phone, of family contact numbers in case your phone is stolen

If you're at an event and see anything suspicious or have any concerns, tell the stewarding staff as soon as possible or call police on 101.