Police “keeping an open mind” after another handbag robbery in Jacksdale

Nottinghamshire Police is “keeping an open mind” about connections after another woman had her handbag stolen in broad daylight - at least the third incident this week.

The 68-year-old woman was robbed of her handbag and carrier bag in a community centre car park.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man

She was pulled to the ground after trying to keep hold of the bags during the incident in Main Road, Jacksdale, at around 4pm yesterday (Sunday, October 14).

The man took the handbag and carrier bag of groceries and got into a vehicle, which drove off.

The woman was not hurt but was left shaken by the incident.

Officers are appealing for information and are keeping an open mind about whether it could be linked to other handbag robberies in nearby Sutton in the last week.

Police believe ‘despicable attacks’ on elderly women in Sutton are linked.

Detective sergeant Rick Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our local neighbourhood policing team has stepped up patrols in the area and we would urge people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 534 of October 14, 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.