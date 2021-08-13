Police looking to trace three men after aggravated burglary in Dispatch area

The incident happened in Walnut Tree Gardens at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, May 26.

Nothing was taken apart from a coat which was dropped when the suspects fled.

Police are working hard to trace those involved and have released images of three people they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to any of these three men. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you recognise any of these men, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us as we feel they may have information that could help our investigation.

“It is deplorable to think anyone would do this and we are working hard to trace those responsible so we can take appropriate action.”

A man has already appeared in court in connection with this incident.

Mudasser Ismail, 18, of Sneinton Dale in Nottingham, was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of a class B controlled substance.

He was remanded into custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on May 28 and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 27.