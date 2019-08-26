Police need your help tracing this missing Nottinghamshire woman

Have you seen her?

Police are trying to trace 45-year-old Alison Soar.

Alison Soar is pictured. Pic: Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Calverton area yesterday (Sunday, August 25).

She is described as of slim build, 5ft 4 tall, with shoulder length blonde curly hair.

Alison was last seen wearing black leggings and a black top.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, call 101, quoting incident number 656 of 25 August 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

