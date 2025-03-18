Police operation clamps down on shops selling vapes and alcohol to children in Eastwood
Nottinghamshire Police licensing officers conducted a test purchase operation at businesses in Eastwood, Kimberley and Beeston on March 8.
Officers were acting on intelligence and complaints from members of the public to identify shops and off-licences that may have been selling vapes to underage people.
The operation saw a police cadet attempt to buy vapes from the businesses to test whether shop staff would sell the products to a child without ID.
Officers in plain clothes accompanied the teenager and observed their attempt to buy the vapes when they posed as a customer.
A total of 10 shops and off-licences that were visited as part of the test purchase operation successfully passed and refused service to the undercover teen.
Adrian Paling, senior licensing officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We regularly conduct test purchase operations to ensure licensed premises and other businesses that sell age-restricted products comply with legislation.
“On this occasion, all 10 of the shops correctly identified that the customer was underage and refused service.
“Retailers and other licensed venues play an important role in helping to keep children and young people safe from harm.
“If we can prevent vapes from being sold to children then we can reduce any associated antisocial behaviour and harm that may be linked with obtaining age-restricted products.”
The mystery shopper cannot lie about being aged under 18 and does not produce ID if requested.
If a venue fails the test, licensing officers can enforce penalties such as warning letters or fines, and in certain circumstances, offences can lead to prosecution.