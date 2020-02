Nottinghamshire Police has released a CCTV video showing the moment a motorbike was stolen.

The bike was stolen on February 5 at around 5.35pm from Morrell Bank, Bestwood.

It was then seen on Bulwell golf course heading towards Bulwell minutes later.

PC Caroline Walbey said: "We appreciate the footage isn't the greatest, but we hope someone might recognise this distinctive bike."

If you have seen this bike or recognise the men ring 101, quoting: 674 of 5 February.