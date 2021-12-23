Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to after violent assault in Nottingham

The victim was punched to the ground after an altercation with a group of young men in Nottingham city centre.

The 19-year-old had been walking home with friends at around 2.30am on September 26 this year when he was attacked in Derby Road.

He was knocked unconscious in the attack but thankfully was not seriously injured.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Nottingham

Officers would like to speak to the man captured in this CCTV image about what happened.

PC Rachel Wakefield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a young man who was fortunate not to sustain far more serious injuries.

"This kind of violence is utterly unacceptable and we are doing all we can to track down the person responsible.

“We are releasing this CCTV image in the hope that somebody may recognise a man we would like to speak with in connection with this assault.

"His face is not clearly visible, but his outfit is fairly distinctive.