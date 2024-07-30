Police release CCTV image of man they want to talk to after Nottingham bar robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Policehave released an image of a man they wish to trace after a robbery outside a Nottingham bar.

The incident happened just after 6pm on Saturday, July 29 outside the Lloyds No.1 Bar in Carlton Street.

A man was pushed to the ground and had his bag taken with force.

It is believed the bag contained money the 31-year-old victim had won on the bar’s gambling machine.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Police have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to find the suspect, but so far no arrests have been made.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man who could help them further their investigation and are calling on the public’s help to identify him.

PC Louise Turton said: “We know there was an altercation in the beer garden shortly before the robbery took place.

“We take every report of robbery extremely seriously and are determined to catch the person responsible.

“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiry. He has a very distinctive tattoo on his neck, and we hope someone will be able to identify him.

“Do you know the man in the picture or are you the man in the picture?

"Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”