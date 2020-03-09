Police release CCTV images of man linked to Bulwell toddler dog attack

Police are appealing for help to trace a man in connection with an incident which saw a dog bite a Bulwell toddler’s face earlier this year.

Mum Olga Radaviciene, 28, was walking her children home from school on Commercial Road on Frida, January 24, when the dog approached her youngest son, Ben.

She said: “Ben is scared of dogs anyway so I know he would never walk up to one.

“I realised all of a sudden that the dog was biting his face. I rushed over and tried to pull the dog away and even put my hand in the dog’s mouth in order to make it stop.”

She added: “I shouted for help and the dog’s owner came over and pulled the dog away. I was incredibly shocked at the time and he said sorry but then he walked off.”

Ben was taken to hospital for treatment, but has been left with scars on his face.

The CCTV recording was made in a nearby shop moments after the incident.

Olga said: “He was incredibly scared because of the bite and he is now more fearful of dogs than he was before.”

The incident was reported to Nottinghamshire Police and investigating officers are now appealing for help to identify a man who they think might have information that could aid their enquiries.

They have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which was recorded in a nearby shop moments after it took place.

The middle-aged man was wearing a black parka and a bright pink baseball cap bearing the three lions badge of the England football team.

If you recognise this man, police would like to hear from you.

Police Constable Gemma Jackson said: “We’re appealing for anyone who recognises the man to get in touch with us so we can understand what happened.

“This would have been terrifying for Olga’s son and we are working hard to establish the circumstances around this incident.

“Dog attacks are incredibly rare but can have a lasting impact on victims and their families, when they happen, we will do everything we can to take appropriate action.

“If you saw anything, recognise the man in the video and pictures or have any information that could aid us in our investigation, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 708 of 24 January 2020.”

Alternatively, to make an anonymous report, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.