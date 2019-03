Recognise this person?

Police want to speak to them in connection with an attempted burglary at Burberry Avenue, Hucknall.

Pic from Nottinghamshire Police.

The incident took place on February 4.

If you recognise them or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 627 of February 4.