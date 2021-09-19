It comes in the same week a 46-year-old van driver was killed on a road on the outskirts of Hucknall after a two vehicle collision.

Since January this year, there have been 19 fatal collisions resulting in 20 fatal casualties.

That compares with 20 fatal collisions resulting in 21 fatal casualties throughout 2020.

Project Edward (Every Day Without A Road Death) launched a national road trip this week and stopped off in Nottinghamshire to support officers taking part in the campaign.

Operation Reacher Sergeant Mark Westlake, said: "The tragic fatal collision (on the outskirts of Hucknall) is a stark reminder that we are so vulnerable when we use the road, whatever road user we are - driver, rider or pedestrian.

"Concentration is everything and that is why it is so important to abide by the laws, share the road with others and fully concentrate on what is happening on the road ahead, the belief being that if every motorist did this then there wouldn't be any fatal collisions on our roads.

"It was great to take part in the Project Edward campaign and to meet the organisers who were really grateful of our work to support their efforts this week.

The police scheme visited Nottinghamshire just days after the tragic events on the outskirts of Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

"We met many members of the public, including parents with children, students, cyclists and motorcyclists who came up to us and told us that they were happy to see the police out conducting the operation, keeping them safe."

The team was presented with certificate of appreciation by Project Edward and took part in a live broadcast to be issued on their social media channels.

They also handed out high-vis back packs and vests to cyclists and motorcyclists in line with the NPCC vulnerable road users campaign.

Roads policing operations have been taking place throughout Nottinghamshire since last Monday in conjunction with both national initiatives.

Across the county, this resulted in three drivers being issued with traffic offence reports in relation to excessive speed with one motorist recorded at driving at 45mph in a 30mph zone.

A driver was also dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt and another motorist received a ticket for using a mobile phone while driving.

Drivers were also caught driving without insurance, while a motorcycle passenger was stopped for riding pillion without a helmet.

Two vehicles were also seized in connection to the incidents surrounding driving without insurance.

A Project Edward spokesperson said: "Our 2021 theme is ‘Fit for the Road’ – which means we want drivers to be in the best possible physical and mental shape to make the many decisions required on their journeys.

“The #ProjectEDWARD team was delighted to join Sgt Westlake and the Op Reacher team.

"We were really pleased to see some fantastic examples of strong and inspiring road safety management that underpin the principles of the safe system.

"We know this work is vital if we are to achieve positive road safety outcomes in the years to come."