Police searching for this man in connection to Bulwell KFC theft

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information about a man who is wanted in connection to a Bulwell KFC theft.

The incident, at the KFC restaurant on Springfield Retail Park, happened on February 24 when a customer’s mobile phone was stolen.

Have you seen this man?

The police has issued a plea for information about the man, pictured.

A police spokesman said: “We’d like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a mobile phone from the KFC restaurant at Springfield Retail Park, Bulwell, on February 24, 2019.

“If you recognise him or think you can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 680 of February 24, 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”