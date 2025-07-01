Police searching for yobs who smashed up windows on Hucknall home

Police are appealing for information to find two men who vandalised a house on St Mary’s Way in Hucknall.

The incident happened at 8.27pm on Friday, June 20 when windows in a house were smashed by two males both with hoods up.

One was 5ft 8in tall, one in a balaclava with a black t-shirt, under a blue hooded top with white stripes down the sleeves.

The other man was wearing light grey joggers and black trainers.

The pair ran off towards Montague Road after the incident.

Police are also appealing for information on other recently reported incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Between 11pm on Thursday, June 19 and 8am on Friday, June 20, a silver Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace TSI Life was stolen from Nottingham Road, possibly around 2.20am.

Overnight between Wednesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 19, an unlocked black Volkswagen T-Roc car on Sandy Lane was entered and a wallet containing bank and ID cards stolen.

At 6.47am on Friday, June 20, a blue Audi Q3, parked on a driveway in Beardall Street, was broken into – one of the perpetrators was a male with a pony tail, wearing a blue t-shirt.

Between Thursday, June19 and 11.15am on Monday, June 23 copper pipe was stolen during a break-in at the old Rolls Royce Leisure Centre on Watnall Road, which is fenced off and being demolished – people were also reported on the roof, which is unsafe.

Between 3pm on Friday, June 20 and 8am on Sunday, June 22, a first-floor window was smashed at a house on Goodall Crescent.

At 5.01pm on Monday, June 23 June at Edgewood Primary School, Edgewood Drive, there was a report of a group of eight teenagers, all aged 14 or 15 years-old, vaping and causing a nuisance – they previous day the same group had reportedly tried to climb on to the roof.

At 6.15pm on Wednesday, June 25, there was a report of people lighting a campfire at The Ranges on Wighay Road – the caller was concerned that the fire might spread given the dry conditions.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email Ashfield Police at [email protected]

Alternatively contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.