Police are seeking the owner of this car after it was allegedly involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a BMW X5 in silver or grey.

A spokesperson for Bulwell Police said: "It is likely to have a dent on the front driver's side after messing up their parking and hitting another vehicle. The driver then kindly drives around the car park and parks as far away from the victim as possible, without leaving their details."

Call 101 and reference 19000062532.