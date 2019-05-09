Police seek wanted woman thought to be in Nottinghamshire

Police are trying to trace a wanted woman believed to be somewhere in Nottinghamshire.

Erin Egan, aged 36, whose last known address is Epsom Road, Watford, is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with fraud by false representation.

Anyone who sees her, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at http://socsi.in/IOmFp.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at http://socsi.in/50rlu.

For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.