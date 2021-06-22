Police stepping up patrols around more of Hucknall's green areas
Hucknall PCSOs have been patrolling the green belt that surrounds Mill Lakes near Hucknall.
Ashfield Police say such patrols are vital to reassure the wider community that all parts of the town are regularly patrolled and not just residential and commercial areas.
PCSO Steve Timperley, who conducted the patrol, along with PCSO Sarah Bennett, said: “Showing a police presence in rural domains helps to deter persons of an anti-social behaviour and allows for the detection of any criminal damage to the supporting infrastructure of community spaces.
"Due to the recent spate of good weather has in turn brought a higher foot-fall of persons to the beautiful surroundings of Mill Lakes and it is important for the public to know that, if required, help is close at hand.”
More patrols in the area of Mill Lakes and other rural public spaces of Hucknall will be stepped up during the summer season and police would like to thank the community for their support when out and about.