Ashfield Police say such patrols are vital to reassure the wider community that all parts of the town are regularly patrolled and not just residential and commercial areas.

PCSO Steve Timperley, who conducted the patrol, along with PCSO Sarah Bennett, said: “Showing a police presence in rural domains helps to deter persons of an anti-social behaviour and allows for the detection of any criminal damage to the supporting infrastructure of community spaces.

"Due to the recent spate of good weather has in turn brought a higher foot-fall of persons to the beautiful surroundings of Mill Lakes and it is important for the public to know that, if required, help is close at hand.”

Hucknall PCSO Steve Timperley. Photo: Ashfield Police