Hucknall has seen a spate of criminal activity of late, including drugs offences, criminal damage, burglary and theft.

And many fed-up residents have taken to social media forums to voice their anger at the situation and accuse the police of not doing enough to tackle the probem.

Over the weekend, community forums were full of reports and posts of a male knocking on doors, attempting handles and harassing residents asking for money.

Insp Jon Hewitt says it's vital people continue to report incidents to the police

Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, posting on Ashfield police’s Facebook page, said: “We are not allowed to name persons prior to charge/court, but would like to inform residents an arrest has been made with enquiries ongoing.

“Any prosecution will of course only be possible with evidence available to prove beyond all reasonable doubt, ie statements, CCTV and so on.

“If incidents are reported but witnesses will not give supporting evidence then it is unlikely to progress to court because the prosecution has to prove somebody is guilty – an individual does not have to prove they are innocent.

“We would like to prevent people feeling unsafe in their home and in particular if uninvited, unwanted, persons are going to addresses looking through windows or begging for money we want to ensure there is an avenue for positive action.

"Criminal behaviour orders provide individuals with conditions which if they breach they can be arrested and put before the court.

“Such conditions could include not approaching dwellings or knocking on doors unless expressly invited.

“If you have evidence which could support a criminal behaviour order for such circumstances – and the beauty of a CBO application is we can use hearsay or anonymous evidence if you are worried of being identified – please contact us directly, so we can discuss in confidence.”

