The Dispatch reported how police had stepped up their visible presence around Beardall Street and Bestwood Road following reports of people’s doors being damaged by being burnt.

This was after residents elsewhere in the town took to social media to post on community forums and groups about other pockets of anti-social behaviour in the town.

As as result, PCSOs from the Hucknall beat team have spent more time out and about in town carrying out patrols.

Police are targeting 'hot spot' areas in Hucknall for anti-social behaviour and criminal damage with more patrols

On its Facebook page, Ashfied Police said: “Patrols have been enhanced due to a number of concerns of anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and criminal damage being reported into the team.

"This has highlighted hot s pot areas relating to these issues.”

The hot spot areas being targeted by anti-social behaviour patrols are Hucknall Leisure Centre, the park next to the leisure centre, High Street in the town centre, the Post Office on High Street, Albert Street and Titchfield Park.

Beardall Street and Bestwood Road continue to be hot spot areas for criminal damage.