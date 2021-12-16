Police target 'hot spot' areas in Hucknall for more patrols

Police in Hucknall have identified ‘hot spot’ areas in the town for further increased patrols following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour.

By John Smith
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:36 pm
The Dispatch reported how police had stepped up their visible presence around Beardall Street and Bestwood Road following reports of people’s doors being damaged by being burnt.

This was after residents elsewhere in the town took to social media to post on community forums and groups about other pockets of anti-social behaviour in the town.

As as result, PCSOs from the Hucknall beat team have spent more time out and about in town carrying out patrols.

On its Facebook page, Ashfied Police said: “Patrols have been enhanced due to a number of concerns of anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and criminal damage being reported into the team.

"This has highlighted hot s pot areas relating to these issues.”

The hot spot areas being targeted by anti-social behaviour patrols are Hucknall Leisure Centre, the park next to the leisure centre, High Street in the town centre, the Post Office on High Street, Albert Street and Titchfield Park.

Beardall Street and Bestwood Road continue to be hot spot areas for criminal damage.

Police are now appealing for anyone who knows of any other areas they feel should be being treated as a hot spot to contact them on 101 or email [email protected]

