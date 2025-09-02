Police target prolific drug using shoplifters in Ashfield

Shop theft offences have fallen sharply across the Ashfield district – thanks to the relentless targeting of repeat offenders.

Throughout the summer months, neighbourhood officers have focused their efforts on local drug users responsible for most offences.

As soon as those individuals are identified as suspects for offences, teams in Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall have made it a priority to find them, arrest them, charge them and see them locked up.

With many having recently served jail sentences for other offences, a recall to prison is almost inevitable once they are arrested.

The result has been a 28 per cent fall in recorded offences over the financial year to date.

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, said: “There’s been a lot of hard work behind this very sharp fall in offences, but fundamentally we’re working to a pretty simple rule – that when our most prolific offenders are in jail they aren’t stealing from valued local business.

“Sadly, there are individuals out there who offending repeatedly month after month – almost exclusively to fund their addictions to drugs and alcohol.

“When that relatively small group of people are locked up and out of circulation, offences will fall as a result.

“That’s why my officers have been relentless over the summer months – particularly in Kirkby and Hucknall where several repeat offenders have been arrested.”

By supporting local retailers to make timely reports and submit compelling CCTV evidence, offenders are being identified, charged and jailed more quickly than before.

Over the last few months more than a dozen repeat offenders have been locked up as a result.

Inspector Boylin added: “The sad reality is that a relatively small number of repeat offenders are responsible for the majority of retail offences in the district.

“In a trend reflected in towns up and down the country, most will be stealing to fund drug addictions and will be living pretty miserable lives as a result.

“I understand that and will do whatever I can to help those people, but frankly my sympathies are reserved for the retail staff and business owners who are affected by their behaviour.

“So, my message to those people is clear: as long as you keep committing offences we will keep locking you up.”