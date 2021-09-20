Police to continue Sunday night patrols around Hucknall to stop illegal car gatherings

And they say the patrols will continue every Sunday for the time being.

Police are particularly concentrating on junction 27 on the M1 and the surrounding business park as well as Tesco car park and the Tram Stop on Ashgate Road.

There is a dispersal order in place until the early hours for the above areas for anyone that congregates in their vehicles, drives in a manner that causes anti-social behaviour and/or presents a risk to the public.

Police are continuing their Sunday night patrols around Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Anyone caught will be told to leave and failing to do this can result in the driver being arrested.

Section 59 notices may also be issued against a driver or a vehicle which could also result in the vehicle being seized.