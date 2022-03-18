Police want to speak to these men after couple assaulted in Nottingham

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman both suffered multiple fractures in the attack.

The woman suffered a fractured nose and cheek bone and sprained her wrist, while the man was also left with a fractured wrist and sustained minor facial injuries.

Police have released CCTV images of five men who may have information about the incident, which happened outside McDonald’s in Angel Row, at around 5.10am on 27 February 2022.

Police want to speak to these five men in connection with an assault in Nottingham

The five men were pictured on CCTV walking along Angel Row toward Mount Street, in the city centre, following the attack.

They are described as:

A white man, aged between 16 and 21, with short brown hair and of medium build, who was wearing a black jumper, black jeans, and grey trainers with a yellow logo

A white man, aged between 16 and 21, with short brown hair and of medium build who was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a white logo

A black man, aged between 16 and 21, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build, who was wearing a burgundy jacket, grey trousers and white and grey trainers with a green logo

A white man, aged between 16 and 21, between 5ft 11ins and 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build, who was wearing a black coat with a grey hood which was up, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue face mask and black and grey trainers

A mixed-raced man, aged between 16 and 21, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, who was wearing a black coat with a grey hood which was up, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black face mask and white and black trainers.

Detective Constable Gavin Harper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible attack that resulted in a man and a woman both sustaining fractures and having to visit hospital for treatment.

“We understand that as many as five people could have assaulted the couple in this incident.