Do you know this man?

Police would like to speak to him in connection with two thefts in Bestwood.

Who is he?

The incidents took place at the Co-op on Beckhampton Road at around 7pm on June 19, and at around 5.30pm on June 23.

If you recognise him call police on 101, quoting incident number 657 of June 23.

