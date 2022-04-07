Police want to speak to this man after women threatened with rape and violence on a train
Police investigating an incident in which a group of women on train from Nottingham to Lincoln were subjected to threats of rape and serious violence, have released an image of a man they want to speak to
At around 9pm on Saturday, March 26, a man onboard a train from Nottingham to Lincoln approached a group of female passengers and began making violent threats towards them.
He threatened that he was going to rape them and ‘beat them to a pulp dead’, claiming that someone else was coming to meet him to attack them.
British Transport Police (BTP) have now released an image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 713 of 26/03/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.