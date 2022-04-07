Police want to speak to this man after women threatened with rape and violence on a train

At around 9pm on Saturday, March 26, a man onboard a train from Nottingham to Lincoln approached a group of female passengers and began making violent threats towards them.

He threatened that he was going to rape them and ‘beat them to a pulp dead’, claiming that someone else was coming to meet him to attack them.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now released an image of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

Police would like to speak this man in connection with an incident in which women were threatened on a train

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 713 of 26/03/22.